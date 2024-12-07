Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $869,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 27.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.41.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

