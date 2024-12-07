Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 1,200 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $278,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. The trade was a 15.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $2,889,207.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. This represents a 34.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $149.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

