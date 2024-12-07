Investment Management Corp of Ontario Raises Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

