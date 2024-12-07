iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.94. Approximately 711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Company Profile

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

