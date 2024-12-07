IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $202.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.18 and a 200 day moving average of $225.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

