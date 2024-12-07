IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Shares Up 9.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). 2,577,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

IronRidge Resources Trading Up 9.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.50. The company has a market capitalization of £134.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17.

IronRidge Resources Company Profile

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

