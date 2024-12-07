iSAM Funds UK Ltd Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 40.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 191.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,902,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.85 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.90.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

View Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.