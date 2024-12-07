iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,801 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.20. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 3.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.