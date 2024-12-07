iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 1,188 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. The trade was a 68.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.