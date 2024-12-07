iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 1,188 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. The trade was a 68.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Donaldson Stock Performance
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
