iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 1.0% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,113,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.18 and its 200-day moving average is $168.39.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

