iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $103,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,075,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 411,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.33 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.88.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

