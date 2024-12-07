iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and traded as high as $32.80. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 12,280 shares.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,650,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 39,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

