iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.59. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 21,324,057 shares changing hands.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth $3,129,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $1,691,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000.

