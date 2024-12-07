iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.67 and last traded at $57.67. 46,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $63.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,871,000. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Company Profile

