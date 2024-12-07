iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,364.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 221,768 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

