iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and traded as high as $25.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 32,463 shares changing hands.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

