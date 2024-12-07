iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.02. 22,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 22,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.
