iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and traded as low as $21.18. iShares MSCI Austria ETF shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 1,420 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Austria ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,343 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.