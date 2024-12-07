iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,051 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS EZU opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

