iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 535,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 278,601 shares.The stock last traded at $28.47 and had previously closed at $28.09.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,298,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

