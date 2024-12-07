iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Acquired by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,340 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.02% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $53.03.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

