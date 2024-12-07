iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $112.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

