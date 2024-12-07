iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

