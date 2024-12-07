Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 75,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 37,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

