Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.77. 8,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 267,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.
Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
