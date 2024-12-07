Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 536,367 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 125,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $49.38 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

