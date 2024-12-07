Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,033 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $58.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,741,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

