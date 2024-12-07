James G. Morris Buys 15,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) Director James G. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,995 shares in the company, valued at $588,205.80. This trade represents a 21.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFFN opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $888.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,865.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 153.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 533.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

