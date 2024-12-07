James Joseph Ritchie Sells 2,295 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $524.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.01 and a 200 day moving average of $440.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $398,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.