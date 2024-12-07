Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18,989.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,957 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $89,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

