Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,942 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.90% of Helios Technologies worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIO. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Technologies

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Diana Sacchi sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $33,154.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,016.76. The trade was a 14.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

