Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,670 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.21% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $25,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 860.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 72,509 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 104.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 281.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $721.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.