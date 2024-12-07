Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $37,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.