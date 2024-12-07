Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $36.29 Million Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.85% of Perimeter Solutions worth $36,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Pennant Select LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 51,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 36,511 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,881.69. The trade was a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $974,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,969.28. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,197 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

