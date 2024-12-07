Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $40.39 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,869 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.50% of LiveRamp worth $40,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 187.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,440.63. This trade represents a 28.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.13 and a beta of 0.97. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

