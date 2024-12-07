Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 431.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $139.11 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,180 shares in the company, valued at $83,764,254.60. The trade was a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.