Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 61,379 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,379 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $33,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 155.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

EXP stock opened at $296.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.68 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.79 and its 200-day moving average is $261.58.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total transaction of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,315.50. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $5,482,931. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

