Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,494 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $27,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $3,122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.14.

FN stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.17. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $159.69 and a 52 week high of $278.38. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

