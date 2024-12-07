Jonathan Neman Sells 41,805 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 41,805 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,614,091.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,526,103.08. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Jonathan Neman sold 14,745 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $663,525.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Jonathan Neman sold 20,937 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $838,108.11.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $40,410.10.

On Friday, September 13th, Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $597,061.60.

On Monday, September 9th, Jonathan Neman sold 7,400 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $213,194.00.

Shares of SG opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 2.32. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $45.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

SG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

