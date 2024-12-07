Joseph D. O’leary Sells 350 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,629.01. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $151.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.29 and a 1-year high of $155.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Melius Research initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

