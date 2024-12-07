JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 748.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,094 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $47,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 439,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.04. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

