Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

CWBC stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $412.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.90. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director Robert Bartlein acquired 2,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,175. The trade was a 0.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 2,432 shares of company stock worth $45,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.