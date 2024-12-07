Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %
CWBC stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $412.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.90. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.47.
Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
About Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Community West Bancshares
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.