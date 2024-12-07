Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Price

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

MYFW opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $206.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $163,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,760 shares in the company, valued at $166,702.80. This represents a 49.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 249,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

