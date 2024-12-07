Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 140,039 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 429,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

