Kieran M. O’sullivan Sells 12,794 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 12,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $710,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,225,308. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.60. CTS Co. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $59.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in CTS by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,993,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,463,000 after purchasing an additional 374,104 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,735,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 308,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

