Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,198,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,688,079 shares.The stock last traded at $9.17 and had previously closed at $8.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Nomura raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.30 to $6.70 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 383.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 255,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 90.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 81,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

