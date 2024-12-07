Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.00.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $524.24 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

