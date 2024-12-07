Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 151.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 149.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,859,000 after purchasing an additional 740,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 26.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after buying an additional 643,913 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 348.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after buying an additional 1,694,162 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W downgraded Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

