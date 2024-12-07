Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years. Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
Kontoor Brands Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of KTB stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $94.82.
Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands
In other news, EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $729,537.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,227.09. This represents a 33.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $9,961,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,748,177.60. The trade was a 26.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
