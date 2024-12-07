Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,688 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,262,000 after buying an additional 250,716 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,970,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,544,000 after buying an additional 911,694 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,999,000 after buying an additional 913,231 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

